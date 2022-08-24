CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ANNOUNCED THAT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY SEPTEMBER 5TH IN OBSERVANCE OF LABOR DAY. MONDAY’S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 8TH. PLEASE PUT CART OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY.

