LAWRENCEBURG CITY GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED THAT CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON FRIDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF VETERAN’S DAY. PLEASE NOTE THAT FRIDAY’S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON THURSDAY. PLEASE PUT CARTS OUT EARLY HAS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY.
Latest News
- I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
- Pulaski Mayor and Aldermen to meet
- Summertown Utilities Board to meet
- After-Thanksgiving hikes offered at state parks
- City of Lawrenceburg offices closed for Veterans Day
- Scout Troop 268 visits Rotary Club
- USDA Commodity Distribution
- Daylight Saving Time ends
Currently in Lawrenceburg
65°
Cloudy
65° / 60°
11 PM
64°
12 AM
63°
1 AM
61°
1 AM
59°
2 AM
59°
Most Popular
Articles
- Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
- THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Fire Destroys Maury County Home
- Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
- Stacey Lynn Smith
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.