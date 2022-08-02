THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT HAS SCHEDULED A CO-ED SOFTBALL LEAGUE ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING FOR MONDAY AT 5 AT THE LAWRENCEBURG PARKS & RECREATION OFFICE LOCATED IN ROTARY PARK. IF YOU PLAN TO HAVE A TEAM IN THE LEAGUE THIS YEAR, PLEASE HAVE A REPRESENTATIVE PRESENT AT THIS MEETING. IF YOU CANNOT ATTEND THIS MEETING, PLEASE NOTIFY FRANK CAMPBELL AT 931 (762-4231).
City of Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Announces Co-Ed Softball League
