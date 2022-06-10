NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF PARKS LEAD WORK AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT FOR THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT. APPLICATIONS AND JOB DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE PICKED UP AT THE CAREER CENTER LOCATED AT 702 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THESE JOBS OFFER A PENSION PLAN, 13 PAID HOLIDAYS, PAID VACATION AND SICK TIME, A 401K PLAN, AND A RANGE OF GREAT INSURANCE BENEFITS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS 3 PM ON WEDNESDAY. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.

Recommended for you