THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR MULTIPLE CERTIFIED POLICE PATROL OFFICERS IN THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT. THE SALARY SCALE RANGES FROM $14.73/HR. TO $20.23/HR. APPLICATIONS FOR THIS POSITION WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL 3:00 PM ON FEBRUARY 11TH AT THE CAREER CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG.
City of Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
