NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ANNOUNCED TO RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS OWNERS THAT THE 2023 CITY PROPERTY TAX NOTICES HAVE BEEN PREPARED AND SENT OUT EARLY THIS YEAR IN ORDER TO GIVE TAXPAYERS PLENTY OF TIME TO PLAN AND BUDGET.  THE DEADLINE FOR THE 2023 PROPERTY TAXES IS THE SAME AS USUAL – FEBRUARY 29, 2024.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-4459.

Recommended for you