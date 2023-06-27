NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE IT HAS TAKEN ACTION TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PARKING AND INDOOR RECREATION AT BOBBY BREWER PARK.  PARKING AT BOBBY BREWER HAS LONG BEEN AN ISSUE, PARTICULARLY DURING YOUTH SPORTS SEASONS AND TOURNAMENTS.  THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS PURCHASED PROPRTY FROM LAWRENCEBURG BAPTIST TEMPLE AND WILL COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 125 NEW PARKING SPACES.  THE FOUR ACRES PURCHASED HAS A BUILDING THAT WILL BE RETROFITTED IN A FEW MONTHS TO BE USED FOR RECREATION PROGRAMS SUCH AS YOGA CLASSES.  FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT DICK MCKINLEY, CITY ADMINISTRATOR AT 931-279-8651 OR DMCKINLEY@LAWRENCEBURGTN.GOV.

