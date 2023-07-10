THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURDAY AT 1 AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED ON THE PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE PLANS FOR SHEDS 365, THE WAY REALITY OFFICE AND PROJECT GEMINI. A SKETCH PLAN FOR OFF PREMISE BILLBOARD SIGN WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED ALONG WITH A MINOR PLAT ON KRAMER AVENUE. ANYONE WISHING TO ADDRESS THE COMMISSION ON AN AGENDA ITEM, MUST SIGN IN BEFORE THE MEETINGS.
City of Lawrenceburg Regional Planning Commission Scheduled to Meet
