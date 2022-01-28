CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS REQUESTING PROPOSALS FOR LANDSCAPE DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE FOR THE LAWRENCEBURG PUBLIC SQUARE. BUSINESSES WHOHAVE A BUSINESS LICENSE AND DEMOSNTRATED THEIR ABILITY BY COMPARABLE WORK ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT PROPOSALS. PROPOSALS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNITL 4:30 ON MARCH 1ST. PACKETS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUIDLING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 8 TO 4:30. SUBMITTALS AND REQUEST FOR INFORMATION MUST BE ADDRESSED TO C SHAFFER @ LAWRENCEBURG TN . GOV

