THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS REQUESTING PROPOSALS FOR LANDSCAPE DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE FOR THE LAWRENCEBURG PUBLIC SQUARE. BUSINESSES WHOHAVE A BUSINESS LICENSE AND DEMOSNTRATED THEIR ABILITY BY COMPARABLE WORK ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT PROPOSALS. PROPOSALS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNITL 4:30 ON MARCH 1ST. PACKETS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUIDLING LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE MONDAY THRU FRIDAY 8 TO 4:30. SUBMITTALS AND REQUEST FOR INFORMATION MUST BE ADDRESSED TO C SHAFFER @ LAWRENCEBURG TN . GOV
Latest News
- LUS Board Meeting
- Pulaski Caregiver Faces Multiple Charges
- City of Lawrenceburg Requesting Proposals
- Maury County Board of Education to Meet in Regular Session
- TBI Investigating Shooting Death of Man on I-65 Thursday
- David Crockett Elementary School Selected as RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School - Bronze Level
- FEMA Assistance for Tornado Survivors
- Jeri Shawn Holley
Currently in Lawrenceburg
26°
Mostly Cloudy
41° / 26°
9 PM
26°
10 PM
25°
11 PM
25°
12 AM
25°
1 AM
24°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Student Dies in Fatal Crash at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Dorothy Lee Harris Glass
- Vehicle Stolen Early Monday Morning in Lawrence County
- Loretto Man to Serve 40 Years for Rape of a Child
- Kennon Eugene Brewer
- William Holden
- Richard Alan Adams
- Thomas Edward White
- Investigation Underway in Maury County Following Fatal Crash at Mt. Pleasant High School
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.