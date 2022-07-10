THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING BIDS FOR THE LAWRENCEBURG SANITATION SCALE SYSTEM. SEALED BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED BY THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG UNTIL 1 PM, ON JULY 28TH AT WHICH TIME THEY WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED IN THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL COMPLEX COUNCIL ROOM, LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE, LAWRENCEBURG. PROPOSAL PACKETS MAY BE PICKED UP AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 AM AND 4:30 PM MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. SUBMITTALS AND REQUESTS FOR INFORMATION RELATIVE TO THIS BID SHOULD BE ADDRESSED TO: GARY HYDE EMAIL: GWH@LAWCOTN.ORG
