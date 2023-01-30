NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR TWO PART TIME DRIVER LICENSE RENEWAL OFFICER POSITIONS. THE POSITION WILL NOT EXCEED 24 HOURS PER WEEK AND WILL SERVE WALK IN CUSTOMERS FROM THE PUBLIC IN AREAS OF DRIVER’S LICENSE, RENEWALS, STATE IDENTIFICATION CARD RENEWALS AND OTHER FUNCTIONS. PAY IS 12 DOLLARS PER HOUR AND APPLICATIONS CAN BE FILLED OUT AT THE LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER BY FEBRUARY 10TH AT 3.

Recommended for you