THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING APPLICANTS FOR TWO PART TIME DRIVER LICENSE RENEWAL OFFICER POSITIONS. THE POSITION WILL NOT EXCEED 24 HOURS PER WEEK AND WILL SERVE WALK IN CUSTOMERS FROM THE PUBLIC IN AREAS OF DRIVER’S LICENSE, RENEWALS, STATE IDENTIFICATION CARD RENEWALS AND OTHER FUNCTIONS. PAY IS 12 DOLLARS PER HOUR AND APPLICATIONS CAN BE FILLED OUT AT THE LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER BY FEBRUARY 10TH AT 3.
City of Lawrenceburg Seeking Part Time Driver License Renewal Officer Positions
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Lawrence County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
