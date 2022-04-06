City Of Lawrenceburg

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSTIION OF DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES. QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST HAVE A MINIMUM OF A BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN HR OR A RELATED FIEDL AND AT LEAST 4 YEARS OF RESPONSIBLE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN HUMAN RESOURCES/PERSONNEL INCLUDING 2 YEARS AT A SUPERVISORY OR MANAGEMENT LEVEL. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT CITY ADMINSTRATOR, CHRIS SHAFFER, AT 931-762-4459 OR CSHAFFER@LAWRENCEBURG TN DOT GOV.

