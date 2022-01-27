THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR RESERVE FIREFIGHTERS, PART-TIME (INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL POSTING). THE WAGE IS $10.63 PER HOUR. APPLICANTS SHOULD INCLUDE OTHER JOB-RELATED INFORMATION WITH THE JOB APPLICATION AND MUST BE RETURNED TO THE TENNESSEE CAREER CENTER AT 702 MAHR AVE, LAWRENCEBURG, TN, BY 3:00 PM ON FEBRUARY 18, 2022. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.
City of Lawrenceburg Seeking Qualified Applicants for Part Time Reserve Firefighters
