CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR RESERVE FIREFIGHTERS, PART-TIME (INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL POSTING). THE WAGE IS $10.63 PER HOUR. APPLICANTS SHOULD INCLUDE OTHER JOB-RELATED INFORMATION WITH THE JOB APPLICATION AND MUST BE RETURNED TO THE TENNESSEE CAREER CENTER AT 702 MAHR AVE, LAWRENCEBURG, TN, BY 3:00 PM ON FEBRUARY 18, 2022. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.

