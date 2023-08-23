CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR AN ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT FOR THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT. APPLICATIONS FOR THIS PROCESS WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE CAREER CENTER UNTIL WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH UNTIL 3:00 PM. THE JOB DESCRIPTION MAY BE PICKED UP AT THE CAREER CENTER. APPLICANTS MAY INCLUDE RESUMES AND OTHER JOB -RELATED INFORMATION WITH THE JOB APPLICATION. THIS IS A FULL TIME POSITION THAT OFFERS A PENSION PLAN, PAID HOLIDAYS, PAID VACATION AND SICK TIME, AND A RANGE OF GREAT INSURANCE BENEFITS. APPLICANTS MUST RETURN THIS INFORMATION TO THE CAREER CENTER AT 702 MAHR AVE, LAWRENCEBURG, TN, BY 3:00 PM ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.

Recommended for you