THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR AN ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT FOR THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT. APPLICATIONS FOR THIS PROCESS WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THE CAREER CENTER UNTIL WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH UNTIL 3:00 PM. THE JOB DESCRIPTION MAY BE PICKED UP AT THE CAREER CENTER. APPLICANTS MAY INCLUDE RESUMES AND OTHER JOB -RELATED INFORMATION WITH THE JOB APPLICATION. THIS IS A FULL TIME POSITION THAT OFFERS A PENSION PLAN, PAID HOLIDAYS, PAID VACATION AND SICK TIME, AND A RANGE OF GREAT INSURANCE BENEFITS. APPLICANTS MUST RETURN THIS INFORMATION TO THE CAREER CENTER AT 702 MAHR AVE, LAWRENCEBURG, TN, BY 3:00 PM ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.
Latest News
- Lewis County Sheriff's Office Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Danny Keith Nix
- Lawrence County Board of Education Seeking Proposals
- Drugs, Paraphernalia and Cash Seized in Lawrence County
- City Police Respond to Assault Call Over the Weekend
- Overturned Dump Truck on Lewisburg Pike this Morning
- Annual Maury County Fire Fundraiser
- Pullin in the Woods
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Stewart, Montgomery, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Wayne and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
83°
Clear
95° / 74°
11 PM
81°
12 AM
80°
1 AM
78°
2 AM
74°
3 AM
73°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Faces Charges in Wayne and Lawrence Counties
- Search Warrant Executed in Lawrence County Results in Seizure of Drugs, Money and Gun
- Vehicle Crashes into Business in Florence -
- Maury County Schools Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Giles County Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Three Day Archery Only Hunt Set for Friday through Sunday
- Marshall County Emergency Communications Board Meeting August 22
- USDA Commodities Distribution September 1 in Columbia
- New Southwest Airlines Crew Base to Open at Nashville International Airport
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.