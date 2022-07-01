CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR SEVERAL PART-TIME DRIVER'S LICENSE RENEWAL OFFICERS POSITIONS IN THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG FINANCE DEPARTMENT. THE JOB WILL PAY $12 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED 24 HOURS OF WORK PER WEEK.  APPLICANTS HAVE TO ABLE TO PASS A STATE OF TENNESSE BACKGROUND CHECK AND FINGER PRINTING. APPLICATIONS AND JOB DESCRIPTION CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE LAWRENCEBURG CAREER CENTER ON MAHR AVENUE. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS 3 PM ON JULY 28TH. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.  

