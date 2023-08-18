NEWS

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF ANIMAL SHELTER MANAGER AND ASSISTANT MANAGER. A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF BOTH JOBS AND BENEFITS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE CAREER CENTER OR SEE AT THE CITY’S WEBSITE LAWRENCEBURG TN DOT GOV OR THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY FACEBOOK PAGE. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS SEPTEMBER 5TH.

