THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF ANIMAL SHELTER MANAGER AND ASSISTANT MANAGER. A COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF BOTH JOBS AND BENEFITS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE CAREER CENTER OR SEE AT THE CITY’S WEBSITE LAWRENCEBURG TN DOT GOV OR THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY FACEBOOK PAGE. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS SEPTEMBER 5TH.
Latest News
- Freddie Lee Flatt
- Sarah Edwina Walker Morphew McCurdy
- Reba L. McMeans
- City of Lawrfenceburg Seeking Applicants for Manager of Animal Shelter
- Lora Allen
- City of Lawrenceburg Seeks Applicants for Assistant Manager of Animal Shelter
- Jimmy Ray Wallace
- Lawrence County Public Library to Host Meet the Author Event
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Clear
85° / 66°
11 PM
70°
12 AM
68°
1 AM
67°
2 AM
65°
3 AM
64°
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect Arrested in Florence After Fleeing from Scene
- Giles County Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- State Announces New Year Round Recreation Feature at David Crockett State Park
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Warns of Scam
- Vehicle Crashes into Business in Florence -
- Lawrence County sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Truck
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced for Lewis, Maury and Giles
- Mississippi Man Killed in Boating Accident on Pickwick
- Maury County Property Sustains Damage from Fire
- LCSO Investigates Case of Fraud
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.