THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF ASSISTANT PARKS AND RECREATION DIRECTOR. APPLICATIONS AND JOB-RELATED INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE TENNESSEE CAREER CENTER LOCATED A 702 MAHR AVENUE. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL 3 ON MAY 5TH. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.

