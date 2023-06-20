The City of Lawrenceburg, an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional consultant engineering firm to provide services related to construction of a multi-modal grant project (PIN: 133668.00) on SR 242 to create pedestrian crossings at David Crockett State Park and Old Waynesboro Highway in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The project shall be accomplished in accordance with TDOT Local Programs guidelines. The professional consultant engineering consulting firm must be on TDOT’s pre-approved list or have a completed pre-qualification form filed with TDOT by the deadline for the Letters of Interest. The prequalified firm must have limited or unlimited status. Responsibilities of the professional consultant firm include, but are not limited to:
Required Scope of Services
- Phase I: Completion of the RFQ process and contract with the City of Lawrenceburg following approval by TDOT. Project design to 30% and completion of the NEPA process through TDOT. Project design must meet all TDOT standards.
- Phase II: Completion of project design to bid-ready plans and specifications that meet TDOT and City of Lawrenceburg standards. Assist as needed with any right-of-way acquisition. Management of the bidding process and evaluations of the submitted bid documents.
- Phase III: Oversee completion of all contract documents and required submittals, including insurance and other requirements. Conduct pre-construction conference.
- Phase IV: Construction engineering and inspection according to TDOT standards (must have TDOT certified personnel performing this task). Preparation of detailed construction inspection and accounting documents, billing statements, materials testing as needed, and preparation and review of any and all requested change orders.
- Phase V: Project completion and final inspection, including all punch list items. Completion of all TDOT and City of Lawrenceburg project close-out documents and financial documents.
Estimated Schedule for Performance of Work
- Phase I: July 30 – September 30, 2023
- Phase II: September 31 – December 31, 2023
- Phase III: January 1 – January 31, 2024
- Phase IV: February 1 – April 30, 2024
- Phase V: May 1 – June 30, 2024
Firms may request consideration by submitting a letter of interest along with qualifications to the City of Lawrenceburg, 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Attn: Richard McKinley. All letters of interest must be received by the City of Lawrenceburg on or before July 12, 2023 at 2:00 pm Central time. The letter of interest and qualifications shall indicate the scope of services to be completed by any sub-consultants. Payments will be made based on progress payments for deliverables.
Phase I Evaluation
For Phase I evaluations firms shall submit letters of interest with firm contact information including name, address and e-mail of primary contact. The letters of interest shall also include:
- Work experience in the required disciplines with TDOT, the Agency, and/or other clients
- Specialized Expertise related to the specific components of the project
- Professional licensure for any needed project disciplines, such as geotech or NEPA
- Staff capabilities of prime consultant including resumes
- Size of projects completed and unlimited prequalification status
From the letters of interest, the City of Lawrenceburg will select 3 qualified firms to submit Phase II qualifications. From this list the top ranked consultant will be selected.
Phase II Evaluation
The City of Lawrenceburg will evaluate the top 3 firms on the following criteria (relative weight):
- Workload capacity; including amount of work under contract with the Agency, if applicable (20%)
- Past performance on agency projects (30%)
- Technical approach (e.g., project understanding, innovative concepts or alternatives, quality control procedures (30%)
- Other factors including interviews and demonstrations, as approved by the Agency (15%)
- Any approved non-qualifications based evaluation criteria (5%)
The consultant evaluation committee holds the ability to conduct interviews based on scoring as Phase III Evaluation.
Prequalification procedures, example letter of interest, list of pre-qualified firms and certified DBEs, TDOT’s standard procurement policy, and additional information can be found at this internet address https://www.tn.gov/tdot/business-redirect/consultantinfo.htm. For information on prequalification, please contact Christine Smotherman at (615)741-4460 or Christine.Smotherman@tn.gov.
Evaluation proceedings will be conducted within the established guidelines regarding equal employment opportunity and nondiscriminatory action based upon the grounds of race, color, sex, creed or national origin. Interested certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms as well as other minority-owned and women-owned firms are encouraged to respond to all advertisements by the City of Lawrenceburg. For information on DBE certification, please contact David Neese at (615) 741-3681, (615) 253-1075 or David.Neese@tn.gov. Details and instructions for DBE certification can be found at the following website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/civil-rights/small-business-development-program.html.
