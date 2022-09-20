THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT RESERVE FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS FOR THIS POSITION CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE TENNESSEE CAREER CENTER AND WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL 3:00 PM ON OCTOBER 10. APPLICANTS SHOULD INCLUDE OTHER JOB-RELATED INFORMATION WITH THE JOB APPLICATION. THEY MUST RETURN THIS INFORMATION TO THE AMERICAN CAREER CENTER AT 702 MAHR AVE, LAWRENCEBURG, TN, BY 3:00 PM ON OCTOBER 10. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.
City of Lawrenceburg to Hire City of Lawrenceburg Fire Department Reserve Firefighter
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Shirley Faye Watkins
- City of Lawrenceburg to Hire City of Lawrenceburg Fire Department Reserve Firefighter
- Middle Tennessee District Fair Veterans Day
- Columbia Fire and Rescue Car Seat Safety and Shaved Ice.
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeks Help Locating Mathew Gaines on a Felony Warrant
- Perry County Sheriff's Department Alerts the Public of a Scam.
- 44th Annual Car and Truck Show and Flea Market
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeking Help
Currently in Lawrenceburg
94°
95° / 67°
5 PM
93°
6 PM
91°
7 PM
86°
8 PM
80°
9 PM
77°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Safety Checkpoints
- Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year
- Muscle Shoals Police Investigating Fatal Wreck
- Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
- Christi Lynn Linville
- Nelda Peppers Garretson
- Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood
- Misty Dawn Bivens
- Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting
- Kassie Moore Jackson
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.