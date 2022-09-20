CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT RESERVE FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS FOR THIS POSITION CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE TENNESSEE CAREER CENTER AND WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL 3:00 PM ON OCTOBER 10. APPLICANTS SHOULD INCLUDE OTHER JOB-RELATED INFORMATION WITH THE JOB APPLICATION. THEY MUST RETURN THIS INFORMATION TO THE AMERICAN CAREER CENTER AT 702 MAHR AVE, LAWRENCEBURG, TN, BY 3:00 PM ON OCTOBER 10. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.

Recommended for you