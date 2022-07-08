The City of Lawrenceburg’s Police Department is set to receive a $10,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at the Florence, Alabama Petco (394 Cox Creek Parkway) in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Lawrence County.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like the City of Lawrenceburg — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in the City of Lawrenceburg is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
The City of Lawrenceburg’s Animal Shelter operates under the city’s Police Department. Shelter Director Rene Segraves oversees the program, which has consistently maintained a 98%-plus adoption rate with the help of area rescue groups and volunteers who keep available dogs posted on social media.
“Petco Love’s investment will allow us to microchip dogs adopted by local residents so it will be easier for new owners to find them if they’re ever separated,” said Daren Goolsby, Lawrenceburg’s Assistant Chief of Police. “The grant will also provide seating for the new shelter’s lobby and adoption room, and fencing to connect the new facility to existing dog runs.”
Many residents and businesses have given generously toward construction of a larger shelter through the nonprofit Friends of Lawrence County Animals (FOLCA). The shelter is currently under construction near the existing shelter and Mitzi L. Sweet Memorial Dog Park. Lawrence County Government is also partnering in the construction and operation of the new shelter, so residents outside Lawrenceburg’s city limits will be able to bring homeless dogs to the facility for the first time.
