Employment Opportunity
The City of Lawrenceburg is currently seeking qualified applicants to manage the Animal Shelter.
Applications may be obtained at the Career Center. Applicants should include other job-related information with the Job Application. This information must be returned to the Tennessee Career Center located at 702 Mahr Avenue, Lawrenceburg Tennessee, by 3:00 pm. September 5, 2023.
Applications for these positions will be accepted at the Career Center. Selections for interviews will follow.
ANIMAL SHELTER MANAGER
JOB SUMMARY
The Animal Shelter Manager provides leadership, direction and a cohesive vision to the Animal Shelter staff. This position manages and oversees all aspects of the Animal Shelter including day-to-day operations, animal care and control, staff management, contractual compliance, and managing outside relationships. The Animal Shelter Manager will maintain a safe, healthy environment for animals, staff and the public and create a team environment dedicated to the success of the Shelter.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s Degree in animal science, business administration, veterinary medicine, or related field
- Five (5) years of paid work experience in animal care and control
- At least two (2) years of supervisory or leadership experience in an animal shelter, sanctuary and/or pet adoption center environment.
Complete description of job and benefits can be picked up at the Career Center, or seen on the City Web Site www.lawrenceburgtn.gov, and/or City Facebook Page.
The City of Lawrenceburg is an EEO/AA/Title VI/Title IX/Section 504/ADA/ADEA entity in the provision of its employment opportunities and services. All qualified applicants will receive equal consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, pregnancy, marital status, age, physical or mental disability, or covered veteran status.
