NEWS

THE CITY OF LEWISBURG WILL BE HOLDING THEIR 1ST ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL SUMMER SOCIAL ON FRIDAY FROM 4 TO 8 AT ROCK CREEK PARK. SCHOOL SUPPLIES WILL BE GIVE TO STUDENTS THAT ARE PRESENT WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. THERE WILL BE INFLATABLES, FACE PAINTING, RIDES AND GAMES. THE EVENT IS BEING HELD TO STRENGTHN SCHOOL, COMMUNITY AND FAMILY ENGAGEMENT BEFORE THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-4472.

Recommended for you