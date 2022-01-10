THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF POLICE OFFICERS. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE LEWISBURG CITY HALL AT 131 EAST CHURCH STREET BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8 AND 4:30 OR ONLINE AT LEWISBURG TN DOT GOV. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-1544.
City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants for Police Officers
