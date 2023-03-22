NEWS

THE CITY OF LORETTO IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR LIFEGUARD. ALL PREVIOUS EMPLOYEES WILL NEED TO SUBMIT A NEW APPLICATION. YOU MAY APPLY EVEN IF YOU HAVEN’T RECEIVED YOUR CERTIFICATION YET. ALL CERTIFICATIONS MUST ME COMPLETED BY START OF SWIM SEASON (END OF MAY). PLEASE PICK UP APPLICATION AT LORETTO CITY HALL AND RETURN TO CITY HALL. THIS MAY BE DONE MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY 8AM TO 330PM.

Recommended for you