Jesse Turner

THE CITY OF LORETTO IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT FORMER CITY MAYOR, AND CURRENT CITY PROJECT MANAGER, JESSE TURNER HAS ACCEPTED THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR POSITION EFFECTIVE JULY 1ST. CURRENT CITY ADMINISTRATOR KEITH SMITH IS RETIRING JUNE 30TH. SMITH IS THE ONLY CITY ADMINISTRATOR THAT THE CITY OF LORETTO HAS EVER HAD. TURNER, A 2003 GRADUATE OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA, AND FORMER 2 TERM MAYOR FOR THE CITY OF LORETTO, BRINGS OVER 20 YEARS OF COMMUNITY AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND ADMINISTRATION EXPERIENCE WORKING IN THE ALABAMA REGIONAL PLANNING AGENCIES BEING EMPLOYED BY THE NORTHWEST ALABAMA COUNCIL OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS FOR THE PREVIOUS 16 YEARS  

