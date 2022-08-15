THE CITY OF LORETTO BEER BOARD WILL MEET WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 AT 5:15 PM AT LORETTO CITY HALL TO CONSIDER THE SPECIAL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION SUBMITTED BY THE LORETTO SACRED HEART ALUMNI ASSOCIATION FOR A SOCK HOP, MEXICAN DINNER, AND DANCE TO BE HELD AT 305 CHURCH STREET IN LORETTO.
Jerry Canerday
Lake House Fire Under Investigation
Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet Thursday
TWRA UT Extension Host Public Information Meeting on CWD
Lawrence County Election Commission to Meet Thursday
City of Loretto Beer Board to Meet
Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
Maury County Fire Chief Retires
