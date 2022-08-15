LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO BEER BOARD WILL MEET WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 AT 5:15 PM AT LORETTO CITY HALL TO CONSIDER THE SPECIAL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION SUBMITTED BY THE LORETTO SACRED HEART ALUMNI ASSOCIATION FOR A SOCK HOP, MEXICAN DINNER, AND DANCE TO BE HELD AT 305 CHURCH STREET IN LORETTO.

Recommended for you