LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO BEER BOARD IS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON FEBRUARY 1ST AT CITY HALL TO CONSIDER THE PPLICATIONS MADE BY SELTON W. PETTUS FOR A LICENSE TO SELL BEER FROM A BUSINESS TO BE KNOWN AT GLORY DAYZ SPORTS BAR FOMERLY LO-TOWN BREW. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.

