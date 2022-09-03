LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY AT LORETTO CITY HALL. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEMS; AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT REGULATIONS FOR CITY EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS; AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT CITY OF LORETTO PERSONNEL RULES AND AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT LOCAL GOVERNMENT PUBLIC WORKS STANDARDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:15.

