THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY AT LORETTO CITY HALL. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEMS; AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT REGULATIONS FOR CITY EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS; AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT CITY OF LORETTO PERSONNEL RULES AND AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT LOCAL GOVERNMENT PUBLIC WORKS STANDARDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:15.
City of Loretto Board of Mayor and Aldermen Regular Session Scheduled
