THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEMS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS THAT MAY COME BEFORE THE BOARD: SETTING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE AT $0.33 FOR THE FY 2023-2024 BUDGET YEAR AND ADOPTING THE FY 2023-2024 GENERAL FUND BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:15 PM.
City of Loretto Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet in Regular Session
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lawrence County through 915 PM CDT. At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lawrenceburg, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD: Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Loretto and Leoma.
