NEWS

THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEMS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS THAT MAY COME BEFORE THE BOARD: SETTING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE AT $0.33 FOR THE FY 2023-2024 BUDGET YEAR AND ADOPTING THE FY 2023-2024 GENERAL FUND BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:15 PM.

Recommended for you