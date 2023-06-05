Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lawrence County through 915 PM CDT... At 846 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lawrenceburg, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lawrenceburg, Loretto and Leoma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH