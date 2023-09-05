THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY IN REGULAR SESSION TO CONSIDER AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2023-2024 GENERAL FUND BUDGET AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS THAT MAY COME BEFORE THE BOARD. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 5:15.
