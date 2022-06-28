LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET THURSDAY AT 5:15 FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX RATE. LEADERS WILL THEN MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEMS: APPROVING THE CITY OF LORETTO COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AS RECOMMENDED BY THE CITY OF LORETTO PLANNING COMMISSION, SETTING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE AT $0.33 FOR THE FY 2022-2023 BUDGET YEAR, ADOPTING THE FY 2022-2023 BUDGET AND APPROVAL OF DIRECTORS FOR THE LORETTO INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD.

Recommended for you