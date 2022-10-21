LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION ON MONDAY AT THE LORETTO CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF LORETTO TO APPLY AND MAKE APPLICATION FOR FUNDING FROM THE STATE OF TENNESSEE ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION WATER INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM THROUGH THE AMERICAN RESCUE FUNDS AND AN ORDINANCE ADJUSTING UTILITY TAP FEES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.

