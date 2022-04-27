LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO ELECTIONS TOOK PLACE AND THE CITY HAS ELECTED A NEW MAYOR, STEVE MCMASTERS. MCMASTERS RAN UNOPPOSED AND SERVE IN THE POSITION WITH IS A 4 YEAR TERM. JONATHAN PETTUS, ALSO RAN UNOPPOSED AND WAS ALSO ELECTED AS ALDERMAN WHICH ALSO SERVES A 4 YEAR TERM. LAWRENCE COUNTIANS ARE REMINDED THAT THE LAST DAY TO EARLY VOTE IN THE MAY 3RD REPUBLICAN PRIMARY IS THURSDAY.

