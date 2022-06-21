THE CITY OF LORETTO HAS ANNOUNCED A RETIREMENT PARTY IN HONOR OF RETIRING CITY ADMINISTRATOR KEITH SMITH FOR HIS 37 AND ½ YEARS OF SERVICE. THE PARTY WILL BE SUNDAY FROM 2 TO 4 AT LORETTO CITY HALL. REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED.
Latest News
- William Francis King, Jr
- Mary Louise Redus Jones
- Lawrenceburg Utility Systems Installing New LED Streetlights
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet
- Colbert County Man Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Lawrence County 911 Board to Meet
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- City of Loretto Hosts Retirement Party for City Administrator
Currently in Lawrenceburg
80°
Clear
93° / 65°
11 PM
78°
12 AM
77°
1 AM
75°
2 AM
72°
3 AM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Phone Scam
- Colbert County Man Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River
- Maury County Man Indicted for Incident in Franklin
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- Florence City Offices Closed in Observance of Juneteenth
- Three Killed in Fatal Accident Sunday Night in Lawrence County
- Residential Structure Fire in Columbia
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Firearm Stolen from Weakley Creek Road Home
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.