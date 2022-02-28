THE CITY OF LORETTO PLANNING COMMISSION WILL HOST A PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT MEETING CONCERNING THE CITY’S LAND USE PLAN ON TUESDAY AT 6. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE LORETTO BRANCH LIBRARY.
City of Loretto Planning Commission to Host Public Involvement Meeting
