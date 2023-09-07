LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 22ND AT 10 AT LORETTO CITY HALL TO DISCUSS LORETTO’S RECENTLY COMPLETED 2020 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT WATER STORAGE TANK PROJECT. ALL RESIDENTS OR ENTITIES WITH COMMENTS REGARDING THIS PROJECT AR ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND THIS MEETING OR MAIL COMMENTS TO THE CITY OF LORETTO AT 415 NORTH MILITARY STREET IN LORETTO. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-853-6797.

