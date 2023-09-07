THE CITY OF LORETTO WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC MEETING ON SEPTEMBER 22ND AT 10 AT LORETTO CITY HALL TO DISCUSS LORETTO’S RECENTLY COMPLETED 2020 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT WATER STORAGE TANK PROJECT. ALL RESIDENTS OR ENTITIES WITH COMMENTS REGARDING THIS PROJECT AR ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND THIS MEETING OR MAIL COMMENTS TO THE CITY OF LORETTO AT 415 NORTH MILITARY STREET IN LORETTO. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-853-6797.
Latest News
- Auditions for Lawrenceburg Community Theatre Production
- Marshall County Mobile Household Hazardous Waste Collection Service - Saturday
- Giles County Meetings
- Lawrence County Commision's Resolution Committee to Meet
- City of Loretto Public Meeting
- 9th Annual Community Appreciation Cookout in Columbia
- Friends of Lawrence County Public Library to Meet Friday
- Barricaded Subject Surrenders to Law Enforcement Saturday in Lawrenceburg
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Mostly Cloudy
76° / 59°
1 PM
77°
2 PM
78°
3 PM
78°
4 PM
80°
5 PM
79°
Most Popular
Articles
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lawrence County
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Barricaded Subject Surrenders to Law Enforcement Saturday in Lawrenceburg
- Male Subject Evades from Law Enforcement - Taken into Custody
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Vandalism at the Wishy Washy
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Seizure
- New Information Regarding Hit and Run
- Deadline Approaching for Fairest of the Fair
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.