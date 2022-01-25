LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS CONCESSION STAND WORKER, CONCESSION STAND SUPERVISOR, UMPIRES FOR DIXIE YOUTH BASEBALL, LIFEGUARDS, AND POOL MANAGER. APPLICATIONS CAN BE PICKED UP AT LORETTO CITY HALL MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY 8 TO 4:30.

Recommended for you