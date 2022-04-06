LORETTO

THE CITY OF LORETTO WAS ONE OF 10 TENNESSEE COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCED TODAY BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER BOB ROLFE TODAY AS BEING SELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN THE EIGHTH ROUND OF THE TENNESSEE DOWNTOWNS PROGRAM. THE TEN NEWLY SELECTED COMMUNITIES ALL HAVE DOWNTOWN COMMERCIAL DISTRICTS ESTABLISHED AT LEAST 50 YEARS AGO AND HAVE DEMONSTRATED THEIR READINESS TO ORGANIZE EFFORTS FOR DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION ACCORDING TO MAIN STREET AMERICA PRINCIPLES. SINCE ITS INCEPTION IN 2010, 66 COMMUNITIES HAVE PARTICIPATED IN THE TENNESSEE DOWNTOWNS PROGRAM, AND THE NEWLY DESIGNATED COMMUNITIES BRINGS THAT TOTAL TO 76. IN ADDITION TO LORETTO, SOME OTHER COMMUNITIES THAT WERE SELETED INCLUDE ALEXANDRIA, CUMBERLAND GAP, ROSSVILLE AND WAVERLY.

