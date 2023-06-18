NEWS

THE CITY OF LYNNVILLE IS SEEKING PHOTOS OF VETERANS AND ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY FROM THE LYNNVILLE AREA TO HONOR IN A WINDOW DISPLAY. IF YOU HAVE ANY PHOTOS, PLEASE DROP THEM OFF WITH CONTACT INFORMATION ON THE BACK AT LYNNVILLE CITY HALL ON MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, OR FRIDAY FROM 8 AM UNTIL 4:30 PM. DEADLINE TO DROP OFF PHOTOS IS JUNE 20TH.

