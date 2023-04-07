THE CITY OF MT PLEASANT IS ACCEPTING CONSTRUCTION BIDS FOR THEIR DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION PROJECT. A PRE-BID MEETING WILL BE HELD ON APRIL 17TH AT 10 AMD AND THE OPENING DATE FOR THE BIDS WILL BE MAY 8TH AT 2. BIDDING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT THE CITY OF MT. PLEASANT WEBSITE.
