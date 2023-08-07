THE CITY OF MT. PLEASANT PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING FOR TUESDAY HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LACK OF AGENDA ITEMS.
City of Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission Meeting Cancelled Tuesday
