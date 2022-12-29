NEWS

THE CITY OF MT PLEASANT WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC MEETING ON TUESDAY JANUARY 17TH AT MT PLEASANT CITY HALL TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE GUIDELINES OF THE PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG FUNDS. 2023 CDBG FUNDS CAN BE USED FOR WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS, SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS AND HOUSING REHABILITATION. ADDITIONALLY, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS ARE ELIGIBLE, INCLUDING PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFTEY, COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE AND COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION. RESIDENTS WITH PROJECTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND THIS MEETING.

Recommended for you