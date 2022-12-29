THE CITY OF MT PLEASANT WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC MEETING ON TUESDAY JANUARY 17TH AT MT PLEASANT CITY HALL TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE GUIDELINES OF THE PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG FUNDS. 2023 CDBG FUNDS CAN BE USED FOR WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS, SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS AND HOUSING REHABILITATION. ADDITIONALLY, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS ARE ELIGIBLE, INCLUDING PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFTEY, COMMUNITY INFRASTRUCTURE AND COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION. RESIDENTS WITH PROJECTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND THIS MEETING.
LCSAP Coalition to Meet for Quarterly Meeting in January
Limestone County Man Faces Murder Charges
City of Mt. Pleasant to Hold Public Meeting
Lawrence County Fire Fighters Respond to Reported Structure Fire Wednesday Evening
Industrial Board to Meet in Giles County
Maury County Drug Unit Seizes Drugs in Abandoned Rental Car
Water Outage Planned in West Lauderdale Water Authority District
TVA Addresses Winter Storm Elliot
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
Florence Man Arrested and Accused of Statutory Rape
Maury County Fire Responds to Off Road Accident
Lawrence County Fire Fighters Respond to Reported Structure Fire Wednesday Evening
Larry "Catfish" Johnson
THP plans New Year's Eve checkpoints
City of Mt. Pleasant to Hold Public Meeting
Maury County Drug Unit Seizes Drugs in Abandoned Rental Car
Trial date set for Casey White
