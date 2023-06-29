NEWS

THE CITY OF MOUNT PLEASANT AND ANNOUNCED THAT DUE TO END OF YEAR PROCESSES, THEY WILL BE UNABLE TO ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS AND ONLINE CHECK PAYMENTS BETWEEN NOW AND 8 AM ON SATURDAY MORNING. PAYMENTS MAY BE ACCEPTED IN PERSON DURING BUSINESS HOURS AND AT THE DROP BOX LOCATED IN THE DRIVE THRU AT CITY HALL IN MOUNT PLEASANT.

