THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE THE CITY WATER DEPARTMENT WILL BE FLOWING FIRE HYDRANTS. THE REASON TO MAKE SURE ALL HYDRANTS ARE WORKING ADEQUATELY. THE CITY MUSCLE SHOALS WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE.
