THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF TRAINING OFFICER WITH THE FIRE DEPARTMENT. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE CITY CLERK'S OFFICE LOCATED ON EAST AVALON AVENUE IN MUSCLE SHOALS BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7:45 AND 4:30. FOR MORE INFORMATION 256-383-5675. DEADLINE IN FRIDAY JUNE 9TH.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following county, Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 909 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lawrenceburg and Leoma. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Mostly Cloudy
88° / 64°
11 PM
74°
12 AM
72°
1 AM
71°
2 AM
67°
3 AM
66°
