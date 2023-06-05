NEWS

THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF TRAINING OFFICER WITH THE FIRE DEPARTMENT. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE CITY CLERK'S OFFICE LOCATED ON EAST AVALON AVENUE IN MUSCLE SHOALS BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 7:45 AND 4:30. FOR MORE INFORMATION 256-383-5675. DEADLINE IN FRIDAY JUNE 9TH.

