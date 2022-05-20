NEWS

THE CITY OF SPRING HILL HAS ISSUED A DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY REGARDING THE USE OF NON-ESSENTIAL WATER USAGE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UNTIL MAY 25TH. THE REASON FOR THE DECLARATION IS DUE TO WATER LEVELS IN THE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HAVE REACHED A CRITICAL LEVEL AND THE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM NEEDS IMMEDIATE REDUCAITON TO RECOVER.  IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN ADEQUATE FIRE PROTECTION, ALL IRRIGATION AND NON-ESSENTIALS USAGE MUST BE CEASED IMMEDIATELY IN THE CITY SPRING HILL.

Recommended for you