THE CITY OF SPRING HILL HAS ISSUED A DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY REGARDING THE USE OF NON-ESSENTIAL WATER USAGE EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UNTIL MAY 25TH. THE REASON FOR THE DECLARATION IS DUE TO WATER LEVELS IN THE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HAVE REACHED A CRITICAL LEVEL AND THE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM NEEDS IMMEDIATE REDUCAITON TO RECOVER. IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN ADEQUATE FIRE PROTECTION, ALL IRRIGATION AND NON-ESSENTIALS USAGE MUST BE CEASED IMMEDIATELY IN THE CITY SPRING HILL.
City of Springhill Declares Emergency for Non-Essential Water Usage
Latest News
- John Paul Sneed
- Unemployment Across the State Remains at Historic Low
- City of Springhill Declares Emergency for Non-Essential Water Usage
- Lawrence County 911 Board Meeting
- TDOT Conducting Lane Closures in Maury County and Hickman County
- State Senator Page Walley Speaks at Rotary Club Meeting
- City of Lawrenceburg Announces Office Closure for Memorial Day Holiday
- Larry Richard Stevenson
Currently in Lawrenceburg
74°
Mostly Cloudy
86° / 71°
3 AM
74°
4 AM
73°
5 AM
72°
6 AM
70°
7 AM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mt. Pleasant
- TDOT Announces Road Closure for Maury County for Tuesday and Wednesday
- Maury County Sheriffs' Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Harbor Freight Tools Announces Lawrenceburg Location
- Three Arrested in Connection with Giles County Homicide
- Spring Hill Police Investigating Shots Fired Call
- Marshall County Sheriff Alerts Citizens of Scam
- Vicky Sue Davis White
- TDOT Construction Begins Today in Bedford County
- Bill Moore
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.