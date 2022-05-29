THE CITY OF ST. JOSEPH WILL BE HAVING A PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING THE 2023 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET ON JUNE 7TH AT 7 PM AT THE ST. JOSEPH CIVIC CENTER. ALL CITIZENS ARE WELCOME TO PARTICIPATE.
Latest News
- Lewis County Airport Runway Ribbon Cutting
- Columbia Mayor Visits Lawrenceburg Rotary Club
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Marshall County on Friday
- City of St. Joseph to Hold Public Hearing
- County Unemployment Rates in Tennessee for April
- Omega Force Strength Team Free Event - 6/4
- Loretto Memorial Day Ceremonies - 5/30
- West Point Community Candidate Meet and Greet and Club Fundraiser - 6/18
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Sunny
82° / 56°
8 PM
76°
9 PM
72°
10 PM
70°
11 PM
67°
12 AM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help
- Missing Person Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary
- At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County
- Florence-Lauderdale County Memorial Day Ceremony
- Pursuit Ends in Crash in Northern Lawrence County
- Joshua Daniel Kirkpatrick
- Area Offices Closed Monday for Memorial Day Holiday
- Certain Lawrence County Government Offices Now Back in Service
- Lawrence County Knowledge Bowl Winners
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.