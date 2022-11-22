THE CITY OF WAYNESBORO COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON MONDAY AT 5:30. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT WAYNESBORO CITY HALL. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
City of Waynesboro Commission Scheduled to Meet in Regular Session Monday
