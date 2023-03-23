THE CITY OF WAYNESBORO COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON MONDAY AT 5:30. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT CITY HALL. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND. WAYNESBORO CITY COMMISSIONERS MEET THE 2ND AND 4TH MONDAY OF EVERY MONTH.
