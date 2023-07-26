NEWS

THE CITY OF WAYNESBORO IS CURRENTLY SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF POLICE OFFICER. THE STARTING MINIMUM ANNUAL SALARY IS 42,484 DOLLARS. CANDIDATES MUST BE A US CITIZEN, POSSESS A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE AND BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE WITH A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OR GED. MUST BE ABLE TO PASS A DRUG AND PHYSICAL SCREENING AND A BACKGROUND CHECK. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO CITY OF WAYNESBORO.ORG.

